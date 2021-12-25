U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 60,313 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 791,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,162 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.