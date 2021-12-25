U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,218 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916,687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,378,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,286,000 after purchasing an additional 507,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $61.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

