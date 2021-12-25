U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

STAG opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

