U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

F opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.