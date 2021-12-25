U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 63,022 Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Forestar Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 101,160.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

FOR stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.