U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 252.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 176.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 119,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $37.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $2,873,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 577,102 shares of company stock valued at $28,691,217. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

