U Network Reaches One Day Volume of $18,148.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, U Network has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. U Network has a total market cap of $946,625.51 and approximately $18,148.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official website is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

