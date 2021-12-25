Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Twilio were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 249.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 45.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,956,000 after buying an additional 754,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $267.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $235.00 and a one year high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total transaction of $1,031,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $4,455,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,958 shares of company stock worth $26,026,040. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

