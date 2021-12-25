TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Now Covered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TUIFY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TUI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on TUI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on TUI from 230.00 to 200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TUI has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of TUI stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

