Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,316 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of Tronox worth $19,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 72,878 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Tronox stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

