Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIT opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. Triterras has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Triterras by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triterras by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 151,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Triterras by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 48,594 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Triterras by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

