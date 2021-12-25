Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Insider Robert Whitfield Acquires 10,000 Shares

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) insider Robert Whitfield purchased 10,000 shares of Transurban Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$13.57 ($9.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$135,700.00 ($96,241.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Transurban Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

