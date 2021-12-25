Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 622,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $107,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,761,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 698.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 313,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

Shares of TT stock opened at $197.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $137.98 and a one year high of $207.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

