Trac Pham Sells 34,488 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $366.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $368.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.60 and a 200 day moving average of $312.58.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after buying an additional 1,429,567 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $156,603,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,597,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

