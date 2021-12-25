ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of tools and accessories to the building industry. Its product segment consists of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. The company offers bags and totes, knee pads, sawhorses, miter saw stands, pouches and cliptech tool belts. Its brand name includes TOUGHBUILT(R). ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is based in Lake Forest, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of ToughBuilt Industries in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

TBLT opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 58.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ToughBuilt Industries will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ToughBuilt Industries news, CEO Michael Panosian bought 263,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $100,078.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 362,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 694,036 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 988,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 142,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

