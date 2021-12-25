Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 28th (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid’s (NYSE:CURV) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 28th. Torrid had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $231,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms recently commented on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price objective on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Torrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $106,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

