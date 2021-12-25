Toncoin Price Up 68.4% Over Last Week (TONCOIN)

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 68.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $5.17 billion and $24.14 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00008296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00055603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.59 or 0.07881909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,048.06 or 1.00024090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00054543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00071379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

