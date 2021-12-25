Tiger King (TKING) Hits Market Cap of $11.27 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tiger King has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Tiger King has a total market cap of $11.27 million and $143,968.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00055701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.94 or 0.07981787 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,754.47 or 0.99930241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00072093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 604,499,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

