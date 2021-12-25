Thomas Aj Frank Sells 16,842 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $1,312,665.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,260,717.26.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,310,812.86.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $1,235,020.71.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,230,622.14.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,278,813.06.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,370 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $1,258,525.60.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $1,125,366.84.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,504 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $1,161,404.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $1,274,770.98.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,265,676.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $80.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $81.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.