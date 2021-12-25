The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,763.59

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,763.59 ($23.30) and traded as low as GBX 1,698 ($22.43). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,725 ($22.79), with a volume of 156,466 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEIR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($27.22) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,350 ($31.05) to GBX 1,980 ($26.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.81) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.74) to GBX 1,750 ($23.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,991.25 ($26.31).

The stock has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -348.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,713.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,762.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

