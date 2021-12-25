The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,411,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,035,000 after buying an additional 98,184 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 29,576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.86 and a 200 day moving average of $171.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.