The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $153.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

