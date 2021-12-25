The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,446.31

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,446.31 ($19.11) and traded as low as GBX 1,395.04 ($18.43). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,420 ($18.76), with a volume of 101,238 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.91) price target on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.94).

Get The Vitec Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,444.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,446.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £663.54 million and a P/E ratio of 43.09.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.