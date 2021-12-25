The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Progressive by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,460 shares of company stock worth $6,865,277. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

NYSE:PGR opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.12.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

