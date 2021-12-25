The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $160.10 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $161.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.71 and its 200-day moving average is $143.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

