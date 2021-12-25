The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Cut by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.