The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:HYB opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The New America High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of The New America High Income Fund worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.