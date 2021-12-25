The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 242.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $385.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.75 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

