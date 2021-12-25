The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,483 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 3.7% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.33% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $360,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $365.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.95 and its 200-day moving average is $328.71. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $369.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.38.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

