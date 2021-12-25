The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Coca-Cola reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.22. 11,025,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,966,380. The company has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

