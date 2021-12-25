The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Boosted by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 1.5% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after buying an additional 2,163,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $135.00 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.