The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 30.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,441 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter valued at $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 27.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in AZEK by 517,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $2,782,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.38. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

