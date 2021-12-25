The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AES in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AES’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

AES stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. AES has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,177,645,000 after purchasing an additional 516,234 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AES by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AES by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,402,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,576,000 after buying an additional 402,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AES by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,733,000 after buying an additional 294,385 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

