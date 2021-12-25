TFC Financial Management Purchases 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 82.6% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 46.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,904.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,753.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,696.10 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

