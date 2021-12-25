Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Itron worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,460,000 after buying an additional 482,588 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Itron by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 840,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,032,000 after buying an additional 284,645 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Itron by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,506,000 after buying an additional 267,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,437,000 after buying an additional 244,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Itron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,434,000 after buying an additional 216,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.45.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.79.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

