Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Haemonetics by 84.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,911,000 after buying an additional 363,209 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 286.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Haemonetics by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 35,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Haemonetics by 678.8% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 102,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE opened at $54.16 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

