Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 379 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WD opened at $149.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.52 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average is $119.17.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

