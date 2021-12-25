Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEIS. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $89.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

