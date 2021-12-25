Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,965,000 after purchasing an additional 273,136 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after buying an additional 105,163 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 93,026 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $7,866,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,185,000 after buying an additional 40,684 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $224.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $225.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.16 and its 200 day moving average is $180.98.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

