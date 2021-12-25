Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after purchasing an additional 711,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.48 and a one year high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.93.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

