Tether Gold (XAUT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $354,306.00

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $190.36 million and $354,306.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,803.51 or 0.03533942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00043070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold (XAUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

