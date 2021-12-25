Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. 1,121,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

