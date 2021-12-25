Tellor (TRB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.43 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $35.03 or 0.00068863 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $80.43 million and $13.37 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,381,348 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,162 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

