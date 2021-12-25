Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Shares of TEO stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 271.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 985,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 720,138 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 75.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.