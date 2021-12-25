Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $117.05

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.05 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 114.40 ($1.51). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.52), with a volume of 1,154,821 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.72) target price on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.12. The firm has a market cap of £713.27 million and a P/E ratio of 16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Target Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

