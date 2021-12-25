TAP Consulting LLC Sells 490 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $135.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

