Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.38. Tantech shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 2,838,116 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Tantech by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tantech by 7,177.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,437 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tantech by 84.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 266,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

