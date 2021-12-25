T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Boosted by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 577,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,892,654,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $119.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

