Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Sysco by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.