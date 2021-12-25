Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Sysco by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Sysco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.65 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

